BlackRock Inc. Sells 861,812 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,292,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.63% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $954,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

