Bloom Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $173.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, TOPBTC and AirSwap.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02121368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

