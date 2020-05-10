BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

