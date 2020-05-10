BQT (BQTX) Price Up 2.5% This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, BQT has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. BQT has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $2,423.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.03770067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00055352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031517 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011375 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008525 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

