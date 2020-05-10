Bread Price Tops $0.10 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Bread has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $490,229.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.02139922 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00071940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00175244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Tokenomy, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

