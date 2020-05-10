Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

