British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Position Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,993 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

