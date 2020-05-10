Bytecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $81,196.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. Bytecoin has a market cap of $45.92 million and $81,196.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00678419 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Cryptohub, Coindeal, Binance, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Crex24, HitBTC and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.