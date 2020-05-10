Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%.

CLMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 486,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,892. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

