Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Shares of COF stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.