Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Stake Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

CSL opened at $119.98 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.