Carry Hits One Day Volume of $795,465.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Carry has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $795,465.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Carry has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.03754203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00055499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008573 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,131,386 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

