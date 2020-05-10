Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

