Cashaa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,952.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Cashaa has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $75,952.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.66 or 0.02165058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00175378 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00068981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

