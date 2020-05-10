Caspian (CSP) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $184,928.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.03774784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008776 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

