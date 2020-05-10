Catex Token (CATT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $84,388.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Catex Token has a market cap of $162,487.40 and approximately $84,388.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.