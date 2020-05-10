Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 27,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,381. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

