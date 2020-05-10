Celer Network Trading Down 9% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $6.59 million and $2.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

