Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,576. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,837,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.