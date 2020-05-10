Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cerner worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Cerner stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

