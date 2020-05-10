Cfra Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cfra in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of BMRN traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $357,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,325. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

