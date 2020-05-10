ChainX Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00012798 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last week, ChainX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 4,990,700 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

