Chromia Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. Chromia has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02143606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00175643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 417,495,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,408,611 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.