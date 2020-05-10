ChronoCoin (CRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,984.00

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. ChronoCoin has a market cap of $5.85 million and $17,984.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

