Chronologic Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Chronologic has a market cap of $104,683.14 and approximately $379.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.25 or 0.02161842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175681 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,233,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,627 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.