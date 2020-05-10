Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $40,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,900,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

