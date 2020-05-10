Civitas (CIV) Market Capitalization Tops $95,254.75

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Civitas has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $95,254.75 and $38.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00299738 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00449622 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007417 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000375 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001611 BTC.

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,549,542 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

