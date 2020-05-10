ClearPoll (POLL) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $45,794.85 and $68.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

