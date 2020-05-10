Clipper Coin (CCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $11.62 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

CCC is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

