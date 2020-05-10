CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $945,211.25 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $945,211.25 and approximately $25,744.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003320 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,447,564 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

