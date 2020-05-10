CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $8,167.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02124375 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00174637 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,945,306 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

