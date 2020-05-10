CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $284,983.23

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. CoinUs has a market cap of $284,983.23 and approximately $775.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

