ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 397,998 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 455,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 175,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 146,272 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

