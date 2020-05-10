ContentBox Price Down 15% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, CPDAX and Huobi. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $78,128.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005349 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

