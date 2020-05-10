Contentos (COS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $830,951.00

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Contentos has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $830,951.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.63 or 0.03795397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031602 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,189,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

