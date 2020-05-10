CONTRACOIN Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $51,115.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00011265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00354406 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,568 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.