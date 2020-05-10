CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $4.06 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

