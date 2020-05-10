Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $7,378.54 and $344.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

