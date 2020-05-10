Counos Coin (CCA) 1-Day Volume Hits $160,268.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $66.74 million and approximately $160,268.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00051869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

