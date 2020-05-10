Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.19. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Covanta by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,860,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 220,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,884,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Covanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Covanta by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 582,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

