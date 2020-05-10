Cred (LBA) Market Cap Reaches $6.36 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

