CRH Medical (CRHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million.

NASDAQ:CRHM opened at $2.04 on Friday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

