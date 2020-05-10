Cryptaur (CPT) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.73 million and $16,141.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

