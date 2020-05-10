Cryptocean Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $1.75 million worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004849 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.03754203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00055499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008573 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean's total supply is 17,584,682 coins and its circulating supply is 6,662,584 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

