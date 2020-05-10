Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

