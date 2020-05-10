CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Tokenomy and Bibox. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00483436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034444 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DragonEX, Binance, BCEX, Zebpay, IDEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Huobi, LBank, Bithumb, IDCM, Tokenomy, Bibox and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

