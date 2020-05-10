DAD Price Hits $0.18 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.03774784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031568 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008776 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

