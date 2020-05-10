Datacoin Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Datacoin has a market cap of $16,896.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003326 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000442 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

