DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BP by 3,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,204,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,352,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.