DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $3,687,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Zoetis by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

ZTS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 1,608,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

